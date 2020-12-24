Dr. Herbert I. Earnshaw, 97, of Frederick County, died Dec. 23, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Earnshaw.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Bruce C. Hollinger, 64, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, died Dec. 8, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Hollinger.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Betty L. Pingley, 91, of Winchester, died Dec. 18, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pingley.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Florence H. Smallwood, 90, of Frederick County, died Dec. 23, 2020, at Spring Arbor of Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Smallwood, Sr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Ann R. Whitham, 95, of Richmond, died Dec. 21, 2020, at Our Lady of Hope Assisted Living.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
