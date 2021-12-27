Jessie A. Brumback, 87, of Winchester, died Dec. 24, 2021, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman A. Brumback.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Keith C. Funkhouser, 95, of Winchester, died Dec. 23, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
James F. Higgs, Jr., age 83, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, died Dec. 23, 2021 at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Facility, Kearneysville, WV.
Arrangements are by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Berkeley Springs, WV.
Lawrence L. Sams, II, 76, of Winchester, died Dec. 23, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Ramon P. Sams.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home,n Winchester.
