Lonnie H. Abrell, Sr., 69, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died Dec. 22, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland Hospital.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Melton D. Chasteen, 80, of Stephens City, died Dec. 22, 2022, at his home.
Hw was preceded in death by his wife, Mary T. Chasteen.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
David A. Jobe, 59, of Winchester, died Dec. 23, 2022, in his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Diana K. Jobe.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Wayne E. McKenzie, age 76, died Dec. 24, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn V. McKenzie.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Crystal Y. Omps, 61, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, died Dec. 24, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby A. Omps, Sr.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Marcia A. Perkins, 69, of Frederick County, died Dec. 22, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Elmer T. Rowzee, 92, of Romney, West Virginia, died Dec. 25, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Romney, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
Woodrow W. Webster, 79, of Mathias, West Virginia, died Dec. 25, 2022, at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.