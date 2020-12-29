Todd R. Fisher, 24, of Cumberland, Maryland, died Dec. 25th, 2020.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV
Rick A. Furr, 54, of Ranson, West Virginia, died Dec. 26, 2020, in the Reston Hospital Center, Reston.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
David L. Smallwood, 82, of Frederick County, died Dec. 16, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center. VET!!
He is survived by his wife, Joan Smallwood.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Guy Strosnider, 69, of Staunton, died Dec. 24, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Dorothy C. Swisher, 74, of Levels, West Virginia, died Dec. 26, 2020, at Rosewood Center, Grafton, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Larry M. Weakley, 74, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died Dec. 20, 2020.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
