Charles H. Freeland, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, died Dec. 26, 2021.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Janet L. Haines, 71, of Bloomery, West Virginia, died Dec. 26, 2021 at Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Romney, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Wilson L. Kirby, 82, of Berryville, died Dec. 27, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine A. E. Kirby.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Robert W. Paskel, 85, of Slanesville, West Virginia, died Dec. 26, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
