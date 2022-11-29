Oscar E. Bettis, 91, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, died Nov. 27, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Darnell P. Burcham, 90, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, died Nov. 27, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Rufus K. Burcham, Jr.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Oscar L. Dillard, 85, of Front Royal, died Nov. 27, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Margie P. Dillard.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Patsy E. Peters, 76, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, died Nov. 27, 2022, in Hilltop House Assisted Living, Winchester.
She is survived by her husband, Joe R. Peters, Jr.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.