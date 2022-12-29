Arthur V. Brookfield, Jr., 82, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died Dec. 26, 2022.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
John T. McAniff, III, 79, of Winchester, died Dec. 26, 2022, in VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia. (VET!)
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Mary S. Sirbaugh, 66, of Winchester, died Dec. 27, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Martha P. Whittaker, 92, of Winchester, died Dec. 26, 2022, in Green Valley Commons Assisted Living, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
