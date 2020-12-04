Philip J. Adams, 78, of Frederick County, died Dec. 1, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center. VET!!
He is survived by his wife, Frances Adams.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Cheryl Y. Cave, 63, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died Nov. 30, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Gregory M. Cave.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Joyce E. R. deButts, 83, of Winchester, died Dec. 2, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur H. deButts.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Glenn E. Helm, 67, of Washington, DC, died Nov, 30, 2020, at Howard University Hospital.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Charles E. Jenkins, 81 of Winchester, died Dec. 1, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife Imogene S. Jenkins.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
James N. Yager, 53, of Front Royal, died Nov. 27, 2020, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
