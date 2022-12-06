Dorothy V. Brill, 90, of Front Royal, died Dec. 4, 2022, in Commonwealth Senior Living of Front Royal.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Brill, Jr.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Bernice L. Carter, 87, of Capon Springs, West Virginia, died Dec. 1, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Dr. LaVelma J. Hughes, 94, of Round Hill, died Dec. 3, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Hughes.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Berryville.
Michael L. Patrick, 70, of Middletown, died Dec. 4, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Viveca T. Patrick.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Charles D. Wiley, 84, of Winchester, died Dec. 3, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy L. Wiley.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
