Updated: December 7, 2020 @ 9:51 am
John W. Rutherford, 68, of Berryville, died Dec. 5, 2020, at Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Rutherford.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
