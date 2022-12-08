Joseph A. Leach, 83, of Leesburg, died Dec. 5, 2022, in Heritage Hall, Leesburg.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margot C. Leach.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Sean J. O’Reilly, 70, of Front Royal, died Dec. 6, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda D. O’Reilly.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.