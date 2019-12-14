David Morgan “Dabo” Blankenship, 83, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Dutch Haven Assisted Living.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Blankenship.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Katy Lee Chaney, 68, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Arrangements are by Rosedale Funeral Home.
Harold F. Lease, 95, of Paw Paw, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Western Maryland Health System in Cumberland, Md.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Derrick Michael Smith, 34, of Baker, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
John Louis Wolford, 80, of Romney, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, W.Va.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
