Henry V. “Skeeter” Corbin, 66, of Frederick County, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Terry Corbin.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Mary Lou Edwards, 85, of Romney, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Hampshire Health Care Center, Romney.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Eugene Richard Hogbin, 85, of Romney, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Hampshire Health Care Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
John Russell Murphy, 78, of Frederick County, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Marie Murphy.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
John William Reed Jr., 66, of Millwood, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Mary Catherine Shepard, 75, of Berryville, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Shepard Sr.
John S. Shoemaker II, 48, of Shanks, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Jimmy Ray Slaughter, 71, of Delray, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Richard Henry Wiersema, 90, of Winchester, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Spring Arbor of Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Jeffery Wiersema.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
