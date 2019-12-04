Margaret Cooke Crawford, 90, of Winchester, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Lee Crawford.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Norman Lee Hall, 71, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Keesecker Hall.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
John Edward Kastak, 71, of Winchester, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his fiancée, Donna Weatherholt.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Marilyn Massey Mackay-Smith, 93, of Boyce, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in a local nursing home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Mackay-Smith.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Janice Shifflett Robinson died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Arrangements are by Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, Dale City.
Aletha Frances (Foltz) Watson, 98, of Winchester, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Inspirit Hilltop in Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Watson.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
