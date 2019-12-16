Robert Davis Caldwell, 94, of Berryville, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Adalene Click.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Betty Jo Halterman Dickerson, 87, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Myron I. Dickerson.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Margaret Ann “Peggy” Mendel, 73, of Strasburg, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Ken Mendel.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
David Alan Teets, 59, of Stephens City, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
