Carol Welsh Culp, 63, of Winchester, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Yellow Spring, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Culp.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Richard “Kyle” Metz, 41, of Stephens City, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Kimberly Gail Milburn, 53, of Clear Brook, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Charles R. Milburn.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Leola E. Rolle, 57, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Carolyn Lee Shields, 68, of Winchester, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore.
She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Shields.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Kathaleene F. “Peg” Wigfield, 92, of Inwood, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Hartley L. Wigfield.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
