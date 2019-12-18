Russell Eugene Arnold, 67, of Points, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Ivan Stanley Funkhouser, 91, of Wardenville, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Surviving is his wife, Betty J. King Funkhouser.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, W.Va.
Jeffery Scott Puffinburger, of Clear Brook, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at his home.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Homes.
Henry Irwin “Bud” Russell, 90, of Frederick County, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Green Valley Manor Assisted Living.
Surviving is his wife, Gwen Russell.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Kaysen Cash Stotler, 3, of Yellow Spring, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Romney, W.Va., as a result of an automobile accident.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Shawn Michael Bruce Stotler, 24, of Yellow Spring, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Romney, W.Va. as a result of an automobile accident.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va
