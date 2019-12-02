Bonnie Jo Shifflett Collette, 75, of Front Royal, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Winchester.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Sewall Franklin Fultz Jr., 91, of Berryville, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Heritage Hall, Leesburg.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores Waters Fultz.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Charles Eugene “Peanut” Vance Jr., 62 of Star Tannery, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Jo Baker Vance.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
Woodrow “Woody” Vance, 78, of Frederick County, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Lea Vance.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
