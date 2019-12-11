Jamie Lee Baker, 37, of Wardensville, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Winchester.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Wanda Marie Fishel, 73, of Slanesville, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
George Thomas Forney, 87, of Winchester, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Evergreen Health and Rehab.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral, Home Winchester.
Cheryl Welch Froom, 68, of Henrico, formerly of Winchester, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in hospice care in Chesterfield County.
She is survived by her fiance, John Berlinghoff, and was preceded in death by her husband, Dana Froom.
Gerold Donald “Jerry” Rickard, 69, of Toms Brook, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville, W.Va.
Heather Jane Bachschmid Smelser, 54, of Middletown, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Winchester.
Jean Taylor Sowers, 91, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Sowers.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
