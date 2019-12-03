Theodore Edwin Dovell, 78, of Fort Valley, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Sharon Lynn Ewen, 73, of Wardensville, W.Va., died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville.
Alan Benjamin King, 90, of Winchester, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Berryville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Wise King.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Gladys Virginia Lease, 82, of White Post, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Daniel Lease.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Brenda Lee Plunkett, 71, of Boyce, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in her home.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Lee Plunkett III.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Bobby Paul “Bob” Thomas, 87, of Winchester, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Fox Trail Senior Living, Front Royal.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Thomas.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
