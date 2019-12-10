William Joseph “Bill” Brynda, 83, of Frederick County, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Barlow Brynda.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
James Patrick Crowley, 78, of Stephens City, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Emily R. Crowley.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
George Thomas Forney, 87, of Winchester, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Evergreen Health and Rehab.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Betty Mae Barnes Loy, 87, of Kirby, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary R. Loy.
Frances Lee “Frankie” Paxton McFarland, 80, of Winchester, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Paul S. McFarland Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Wilda Pauline Phebus, 93, of Baker, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Phebus.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, W.Va.
Clifton Howard Utter, 76, of Winchester, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret H. Utter.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Sheri Riggleman Tharpe, 50, of Winchester, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Christopher Tharpe.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
