Gilbert D. Barrington, 78, of Middletown, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home.
Carl E. “Gene” Bayliss, 78, of Frederick County, dies Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home.
Barbara Ann Bowman, 63, of Stephens City, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
Robert Lee Cunningham, 80, of Jacksonville, Fla., died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Max Kemper Foltz, 73, of Stephens City, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie Hummer Foltz.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Ruth Phillips Lam, 101½, of Stephens City, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Spring Arbor Assisted Living.
Her husband, Ralph Thomas Lam, preceded her in death.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
