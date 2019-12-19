Cornelius Ann Cox, 73, of Berryville, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Clinton Thomas Cox.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral home, Berryville.
Eileen Virginia Hott, 89, of Kirby, W.Va., passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Donald William McCarty Jr., 57, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, W.Va.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa McCarty.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Donald Robinson, 82, of Elkton, formerly of Winchester, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Harrisonburg.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Libby) Robinson
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
William Edward Ruse, 95, of Berryville, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home.
His wife, Jane Wilson Ruse, preceded him in death on July 6, 2008.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Carroll Leon Stotler, 77, of Winchester died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Janet V. Stotler.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
Samuel Lee Wilfong, 102, of Winchester, died Monday, December 16, 2019, in his residence.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
