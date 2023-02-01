Randolph J. Jackson, 82, of Winchester, died Jan. 29, 2023, at Evergreen Health and Rehab.
Arrangements are by Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Barbara L. Landes, 69, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died Jan. 30, 2023, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Edward L. Landes.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Dorothy J. Pruitt, 80, of Boyce, died Jan. 30, 2023, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab, Berryville.
Arrangements are by Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
