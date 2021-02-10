Jerry A. Boyd, 76, of Frederick County, died Feb. 7, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Ann R. Boyd.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Sydell Brigman, 88, of Bloomery, West Virginia, died Feb. 8, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Eddie Cameron, 48, of Frederick County, died Feb. 2, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Steven G. Corbit, 50, of Frederick County, died Feb. 8, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn E. Corbit.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
H. Andrew Kline, 69, of Rio, West Virginia, deid Feb. 8, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Dorothy N. Miller, 81, of Middletown, died Feb. 8, 2021, in Page Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, John C. Miller.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Gus Nusu, 69, of Frederick County, died Feb. 6, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia Nusu.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
