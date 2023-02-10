Charles W. Cartwright Jr., 74, of Holiday Island, AR, died Feb. 3, 2023, at Knapp Medical Center, Weslaco, Hidalgo, TX.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Shirley A. Gray, 80, Winchester, died Feb. 6, 2023, at Skyview Springs Rehab & Nursing Center, Luray.
She is survived by her husband, Robert G. Gray Sr.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Rev. John O. Kelser, 85, of Romney, West Virginia, died Feb. 7, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
John T. Ridgeway, 29, of Winchester, died Feb. 7, 2023, in Morgan County, West Virginia.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
