Updated: February 12, 2021 @ 6:48 pm
Bernard Johnson, 76 of Hedgesville, West Virginia died Feb. 9, 2021, at Berkeley Medical Center. VET!!
He is survived by his wife, Judy Johnson.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
