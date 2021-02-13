Robert E. Bowley Sr., 84, of Star Tannery, died Feb. 12, 2021 at his residence.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
Betty L. Cook, 73, of Clear Brook, died Feb. 11, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Cook.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Joseph M. Doherty, 34, of Asheville, North Carolina, died Feb. 9, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
John E. Kuser, 60, of Frederick County, died Feb. 9, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon C. Kuser.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Norbert M. Leonard, 96, of Frederick County, died Feb. 10, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois M. Leonard.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Rebecca J. Nealis, 56, of Romney, West Virginia, died Feb. 11, 2021.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
