James L. Adams, 76, of Winchester, died Feb. 9, 2023, in his home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Eugene W. Cheshire, 87, of Berryville, passed away Feb. 10, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Jettye L. Hott, 95, of Rio, West Virignia, died Feb. 12, 2023, at E. A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab, Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Mary K. Kirk, 88, of Boyce, died Feb. 10, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Facility.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley, Berryville.
Richard H. Purtlebaugh, 52, of Winchester, died Jan. 30, 2023.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Brenda J. Stevens, 81, of Winchester, died Feb. 7, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Stevens.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
