Eugene W. Cheshire, 81, of Berryville, died Feb. 10, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
B. Lewis Durst, 90, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Feb. 14, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Caryol J. Evans, died Feb. 10, 2023, in Paw Paw, West Virignia.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home. Paw Paw, WV.
Sue C. Miller, 84, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died Feb. 12, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home. Paw Paw, WV.
Edith D. Thompson, 92, of Chantilly, died Feb. 12, 2023, at The Willows at Meadow Branch, Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Thompson.
Arrangements are by Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
