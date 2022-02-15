Death notices for Feb. 15 Feb 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James L. Satlak, 60, of Winchester, died Feb. 12, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Olympics 2022 coverage More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández GOP positions to grab left-leaning Nashville in US House map Pressure mounts on Congress to curb lawmaker stock trading Senators eye resolution backing Ukraine amid Russia tension Tennessee lawmakers pass ban on instant runoff voting Senators eye resolution backing Ukraine amid Russia tension GOP-led Arizona Senate panel votes to hand-count all ballots Two popular bills, two problems: It's never easy in Senate Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets Ban on school mask mandates passed by Virginia House Local News TeamLogic IT franchisee credits Winchester area for business's growth Berryville officials ponder ATV, minibike rules following complaint Boyce seeking lawyer's advice on handling delinquent taxes Stephens City seeks to create solar facility regulations Blossom Medical aesthetic medispa opens Miracle flight: Local helicopter pilot, crew, baby survive crash landing in Philly Northwestern holds grand opening for new Berryville clinic SU establishes Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson Memorial Scholarship Correction Suit filed against Frederick County School Board over mask requirement AP National Sports Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon Su joins Gu with Olympic big air gold for host China Corinne Suter wins Olympic downhill gold, Goggia gets silver Jokic nets 26, Denver's balanced scoring too much for Magic For Olympic curling skips, lost voice is occupational hazard Death Notices Death notices for Feb. 15 Barbara V. Neiswender Dorothy E. Dunn Charles W. Orndorff Dolores Ann Haynes Robbin Ann Orndorff Death notices for Feb. 14 Aubrey C. Waters “Skeeter” Esther J. Whitlock Donald Ray “Donny” Speakman Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.