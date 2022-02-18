Death notices for Feb. 18 Feb 18, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert F. Walker, 84, of Winchester, died Feb. 17, 2022, in Rose Hill Nursing Home.He is survived by his wife, Ina G. Walker.Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Olympics 2022 coverage More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News Families of American captives frustrated with Justice Dept. Satellite photos give a bird's-eye view of Ukraine crisis Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown Whisper campaigns grow as Biden nears choice for high court Republican lawmakers bar journalists from statehouse floors Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as tensions hit new high US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia Cuomo sued by NY trooper, saying he sexually harassed her Anchorage Assembly member announces US House bid for Alaska The AP Interview: Fiona Hill says Putin has host of options Local News WPS: Masks optional for students starting Monday United Way NSV raises estimated $1,038,000 in 2021 campaign 11 graduate from 'impactful' Business Leadership Program Tourism Board approves spending plan for ARPA funds Lord Fairfax Health District warns Berryville residents of rabies risk FCPS ditches mask requirement Project uncovers new information about first local soldier killed in World War I Attorney: Bridgewater College shooting suspect may have a mental illness Frederick County School Board moves toward making meeting recordings available Assault suspects sought by police AP National Sports Canada honors Burke on another great day on Olympic halfpipe Braisaz-Bouchet wins Olympic gold in windy biathlon race Regez leads 1-2 finish by Swiss in Olympic skicross final Analysis: Plenty went wrong for US Alpine skiing at Olympics Raising age limit for skating would end the age of the quad Death Notices Death notices for Feb. 18 Russell Allen Sheppard Jr. Gary Hetland Kimberly Kuhlman Allamong Richard Randall Cadmus, Jr. Shirley Sibert Swartz Death notices for Feb. 17 Betty Jane Locke Janice Dyke Vorous “Jenny” Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
