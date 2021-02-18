Dr. Pedro A. Alvarez, 42, of Winchester, died Feb. 13, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Candy L. Rodriguez.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Elmer W. Blanchfield, 78, of Stephenson, died Feb. 16, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Anna R. Derry, 85, of Frederick County, died Feb. 16, 2021, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Marshall Derry, Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Jerry M. Fitzgerald, 67, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Feb. 10, 2021.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Brenda G. Kline, 69, of Middeltown, died Feb. 15, 2021, in Consulate Nursing Home, Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Virginia L. Stewart, 80, of Frederick County, died Feb. 14, 2021, at Hunter Woods at Trails Edge, Reston.
She is survived by her husband, William P. Stewart.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Clifton R. Strosnider, 89, of Winchester, died Feb. 15, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lola E. Strosnider.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Jose L. Villalba, 76, of Winchester, died Feb. 17, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Eugenia Pinell de Villalba.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
