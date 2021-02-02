Maynord Keister, 85, of Springfield, West Virginia, died Jan. 30, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
Sarah B. Lloyd, 90, of Leesburg, died Jan. 23, 2021, at Loudoun Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Asbury Lloyd Jr.
Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service.
Mary L. Saville, 95, of Romney, West Virginia, died Jan. 28, 2021 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Harold N. Strosnider, 85, of Middletown, died Jan. 30, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Betty L. Strosnider.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
William T. Swimley Jr., 72, of Frederick County, died Feb. 1, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Swimley.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
