Roger A. Carroll, 82, of Winchester, died Feb. 17, 2021, at his home. VET!
He is survived by his wife, Flora A. H. Carroll.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Robert S. Edwards, 62, of Stephens City, died Feb. 18, 2020, in University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville.
He is survived by his wife, Kathye P. Edwards.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Carol J. Hlavinka, 82, of Frederick County, died Feb. 17, 2021, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Duane K. Hlavinka.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Norman L. Tisinger Jr., 86, of Winchester, died Feb. 16, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Gerald L. West, 93, of Frederick County, died Feb. 18, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center. VET!
He is survived by his wife, Joan West.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
