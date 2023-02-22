Debra A. Arbaugh, 65, of Springfield, West Virignia, died Feb. 18, 2023.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
Nancy E. Alvarado, 61, of Points, West Virginia, died Feb. 18, 2023.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Mary J. Williams, 93, of Winchester, died Feb. 20, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Homes, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.