Claude K. Bennington, 89, of Winchester, died Feb. 20, 2021, in his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth W. Bennington.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Larry W. Hewitt, 75, of Stephens CIty, died Feb. 19, 2021, in his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna R. Hewitt.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Mildred S. Mennard, 83, of Winchester, died Feb. 7, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Mennard.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Marcella J. Omps, 57, of Clear Brook, died Feb. 21, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Residential Care Center, Winchester.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Omps.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Louvenia B. Ross, 89, of Middletown, died Feb. 19, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Ross.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Lohr A. Seldon, 98, of Gore, died Feb. 20, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Lucille L. Seldon.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.