Patricia A. Price, 70, of Winchester, died Feb. 21, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Price.

Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.