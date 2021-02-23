Cynthia Brown, 76, of Winchester, died Feb. 18, 2021, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry L. Brown.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Jacob R. Crawford, 26, of Winchester, died Feb. 17, 2021.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Kathleen F. Judd, 77, of Winchester, died Feb. 5, 2021, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Judd.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
John M. McIntire, 84, of Washington, D.C., died Feb. 19, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center, Winchester.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, West Virginia.
Claris J. Moreland, 78, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died Feb. 16, 2021 at Winchester Medical
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Marcella L. Omps, 56, of Clear Brook, died Feb. 21, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Omps.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Danny C. Saville, 74, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Feb. 18, 2021 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.