Nancy P. Adams, 83, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, died Feb. 20, 2022, in Berkeley Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, David L. Adams.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Luella “Ann” Baker, 79, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, died Feb. 20, 2022, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen C. Baker.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Virginia P. Davis, 81, of Winchester, died Feb. 21, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Davis, Sr.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Douglas L. Elgin, 76, of Winchester, died Feb. 19, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Mary F. Elgin.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
William H. Gibson, 72, of Winchester, died Feb. 21, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Janet J. Gibson.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Anne McCabe, 84, of Lake Frederick, died Feb. 18, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Larry E. Southerly, 81, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died Feb. 22, 2022 at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
