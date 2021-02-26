Carol T. Comisarow, 92 of Frederick County, died Feb. 23, 2021, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Comisarow.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Earl Riddick Jr., 82, of Frederick County, died Feb. 23, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Riddick.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Mary L. Riggleman, 90, of Romney, West Virginia, died Feb. 24, 2021 at Hampshire Center, Romney, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Philip G. Smith, 50, of Frederick County, died Feb. 23, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
