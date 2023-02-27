Janie R. Drinkwater, 66, of Stephens City, died Feb. 23, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Tara J. Sexton, 26, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Feb. 19, 2023 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Samuel S. Stotler, 80, of Boyce, died Feb. 23, 2023, in The Retreat at Berryville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn J. Stotler.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
