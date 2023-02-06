Richard S. Bragg, 54, of Winchester, died Feb. 3, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Charles F. Zinkhan, Jr., 66, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died Jan. 30, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Gail H. Warshaw, 78, of Winchester, died Feb. 3, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
