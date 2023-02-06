Richard S. Bragg, 54, of Winchester, died Feb. 3, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.

Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.

Charles F. Zinkhan, Jr., 66, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died Jan. 30, 2023, at his home.

Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.

Gail H. Warshaw, 78, of Winchester, died Feb. 3, 2023, at her home.

Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.