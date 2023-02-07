Faye E. Bovey, 95, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, died Feb. 4, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Darlene Y. Combs, 70, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Feb. 5, 2023, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Karl W. Combs.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Phyllis M. McAboy, 80, of Winchester, died Feb. 4, 2023, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall A. McAboy.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Aza D. Stevenson, 40, of Winchester, died Feb. 4, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
