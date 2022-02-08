Laszlo Brachok, 82, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died Feb. 3, 2022, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab Center, Baker, WV.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon E. L. Brachok.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
David D. Jennings, 67, of Ranson, West Virginia, died Feb. 4, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine A. A. Jennings.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Ashley B. Kirby, 37, of Winchester, died Feb. 6, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her fiance, Wendell Milton.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Betty J. Sulser, 87, of Winchester, died Feb. 6, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
James J. Sulser, 87, of Winchester, died Jan. 29, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
