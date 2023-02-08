Louis M. Clark, 84, of Winchester, died Feb. 5, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his his wife, Mary A. Clark.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Betty J. Grose, 83, of Shanks, West Virignia, died Feb. 6, 2023, at her residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
William G. Hepworth, 87, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died Feb. 1, 2023, at his residence.
Arrangements by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Katherine G. Kerns, 73, of Paw Paw, West Virignia, died Feb. 5, 2023, at her residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Elizabeth R. King, of Winchester, died Feb. 7, 2023, in Lavender Hills Nursing Home, Front Royal.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul King.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
