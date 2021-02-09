Norma L. Clise, 86, of Romney, West Virginia, died Feb. 4, 2021, at Hampshire Long Term Care.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Russell L. Elliott, 79, of Gore, died Feb. 5, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Paula Miller, 69, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, died Feb. 5, 2021, at Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV.
She is survived by her husband, Junior Miller.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw, WV.
Liberata Morrell, 91, of Frederick County, died Feb. 6, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, George Morrell.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Emmett J. Sheedy, 82, of Frederick County, died Feb. 8, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his companion, Diane Schemering.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.