Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Foggy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.