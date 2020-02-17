Juanita G. Carter, 89, of Winchester, died Feb. 13, 2020, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Connie R. Hodgson, 55, of Frederick County, died Feb. 15, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Dong C. Kim, 56, of Frederick County, died Feb. 14, 2020, at his home.
He is survived is his wife, Chrisana Kim.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Kathryn W. Ledane, 89, of Woodstock, died Feb. 15, 2020, at Consulate Health Care in Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Ethel M. Sweet, 97, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died Feb. 13, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. Sweet Sr.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, West Virginia.
