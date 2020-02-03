Garry Lee Cochran, 61, of Winchester, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his fiancée, Whitney.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Mary Anne Funkhouser 85, of Baker, West Virginia, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester G. Funkhouser.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
Elwood Roger Keller, 76, of Winchester, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Keller.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Susan Ty Masters, 70, of Winchester, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at The Village of Orchard Ridge.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Shirley Mae Oates, 76, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville.
